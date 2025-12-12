Video shows 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star Erica Banks' arrest

The Brief Brookhaven police released video of a traffic stop that led to the arrest of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" cast member Erica Banks. Police say Banks and the driver were found in a stolen vehicle with suspected MDMA and packaged marijuana. Banks faces felony drug charges, following a separate metro Atlanta arrest involving a stolen gun at the airport.



Video from the arrest of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" cast member Erica Banks and driver Amani Dirton was released Friday by the Brookhaven Police Department.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, driver arrested

What we know:

Banks, whose given name is Erica Breaux, and Dirton were pulled over Monday at a Chevron station at the corner of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road after an officer spotted a black Cadillac with a license plate obstructed by a tinted cover.

The video shows an officer approaching the driver’s side of the vehicle and speaking with Dirton, who appeared surprised there was a dealer tag on the SUV and told the officer the vehicle was a rental. When asked for documentation, Dirton was unable to provide any.

While running the license plate, the officer discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Greensville, South Carolina, in November 2024. Both occupants were taken into custody.

Officers say they found suspected MDMA inside Breaux’s purse, along with enough marijuana packaged inside the vehicle to warrant intent to distribute charges.

Erica Banks and Amani Dirton. Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The 27-year-old rapper was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute. Dirton, 25, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, and multiple traffic violations.

Jail records indicate both were released two days later.

Erica Bank's past arrests

The backstory:

Breaux, known for songs including "Buss It" and "Toot That," joined the cast of "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" during season 11 in 2023.

The arrest follows a separate incident earlier this year involving Breaux in metro Atlanta. In August, she was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a gun was discovered inside her Louis Vuitton bag as it went through an X-ray machine, according to police. An officer ran the serial number and determined the firearm had been reported stolen in 2018 out of Greensville, South Carolina.

Banks told police the gun belonged to her "security," but did not provide a name. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail and later released.

In the latest case, Breaux and Dirton were booked into the DeKalb County Jail. FOX 5 Atlanta has requested their mug shots.