Rapper Erica Banks arrested again in metro Atlanta, this time for drugs

A cast member from "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" was arrested Dec. 8 in metro Atlanta after police say she was found with drugs inside a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Brookhaven police confirmed that 27-year-old Erica Breaux (also known as rapper Erica Banks) was taken into custody Monday after officers stopped a vehicle displaying a tinted tag cover, which is illegal under Georgia law. The vehicle also had a dealer tag affixed to the rear, prompting officers to run it through state databases. According to police, the car had been reported stolen by Atlanta police.

Officers reportedly ordered Breaux and the driver, 25-year-old Amani Dirton of Simpsonville, South Carolina, out of the vehicle. Police say an inventory search revealed suspected MDMA inside Breaux’s purse along with marijuana packaged for distribution inside the vehicle.

Erica Banks and Amani Dirton. Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Breaux was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute MDMA and felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Dirton was charged with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and multiple misdemeanor traffic violations.

Breaux, who is known for hits like "Buss It" and "Toot That," first appeared on season 11 of "Love & Hop Hop Atlanta" in 2023.

This isn't the first time Breaux has been arrested in metro Atlanta.

The backstory:

In August, she was busted for having a gun inside of her Louis Vuitton bag, which she placed on the conveyor belt for an x-ray machine, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

A police officer ran a check on the gun and discovered that it came back as stolen in 2018 out of Greensville, South Carolina.

Banks informed the police that the gun belonged to her "security," but did not give them a name. She was booked into the Clayton County Jail and later released.

FILE PHOTO Erica Scharmane Breaux (Erica Banks) Photo courtesy of Clayton County Sheriff's Office

What's next:

Breaux and Dirton were booked into the DeKalb County Jail. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to obtain their mug shots.