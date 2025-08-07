Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta rapper Erica Banks reportedly arrested on theft charge

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 7, 2025 7:40am EDT
Erica Banks performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Atlanta rapper Erica Banks, known for her viral hit "Buss It," was arrested Wednesday on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.
    • Banks, whose real name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was booked and later released within a few hours.
    • rose to fame in 2021 with her hit single "Buss It."

ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper Erica Banks is expected to appear in court soon following her arrest on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

What we know:

Banks, whose legal name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on Wednesday night and released a few hours later, according to jail records. 

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the circumstances of the charge have not yet been made public.

The backstory:

Banks rose to fame in 2021 with her hit single "Buss It," which climbed to the top of the Billboard Top Triller U.S. charts and sparked a viral dance trend on TikTok. She later joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in June 2023 and signed a new joint venture deal with Arista Records in December 2024.

The Source

  • Information was obtained from Clayton County jail records. 

