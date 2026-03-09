Georgia pastors return from Israel amid Middle East conflict

The Brief About a dozen Georgia pastors and their spouses were on a 10-day trip to Israel when Operation Epic Fury began. The group was ushered into a bunker three floors below the hotel. Many of the pastors were back in front of their congregations on Sunday, talking about their experience and the long journey home.



During a 10-day trip to the Holy Land for a group of Georgia pastors and their spouses, everything changed when they were in Jerusalem.

What they're saying:

"At 8:17 a.m., all of our phones started sending alerts to us," said Pastor Jeff Jackson of First Redeemer Church in Cumming.

The first strikes had hit Iran. It was the beginning of Operation Epic Fury.

They got alerts on their phones to seek shelter. He says the hotel staff ushered them to an underground bunker.

"It's essentially a large room, three floors beneath the ground, with sealed doors in case those are needed," said Pastor Jackson.

This became a common theme for the weekend.

"We made 13 trips down to the bunker, including 3 overnight. You had to sleep in your clothes, keep your shoes nearby," said Pastor Jackson.

Despite not knowing what could happen next, Pastor Jackson says they weren't afraid.

"We knew that people were praying for us. We knew that God was with us, and he gave us a peace," said Pastor Jackson.

He said other families had been staying at the hotel with them in the bunker. He couldn't help notice the parents and children who acted like this was just another day.

"One of the most surreal things about this whole experience was how normal it seemed to those who live in Jerusalem," said Pastor Jackson.

He admits there was some anxiety about how they would get home with the airspace shut down. He says they drove 4 hours to the southern tip of Israel, then walked across the border into Egypt. Pastor Jackson says he'll never forget their tour operator named Moses, who led them across the desert.

"It's truly miraculous that we made it out when we did. My heart goes out to all those who are still stuck there trying to navigate their way home," said Pastor Jackson.

What's next:

Pastor Jackson says that, despite what they went through, he hopes to one day return to Israel.

"Israel is a very, very special place to visit, and I hope to be back," said Pastor Jackson.