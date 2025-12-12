Adult accidentally shot in vehicle during dismissal at Stephenson High School

The Brief Adult non-student accidentally shot inside a vehicle during dismissal at Stephenson High School. Victim hospitalized in stable condition; all students and staff were reported safe. How the gun discharged, who fired it, and whether charges are possible remain unclear.



Authorities confirm an adult, who is not a student, was accidentally shot while inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Stephenson High School during dismissal on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County School District officials, the shooting happened during dismissal and involved an individual inside a vehicle in the school parking lot. The person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. All students and staff were reported safe.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene at 4:30 p.m. to find crime scene tape around the parking lot and investigators combing over a vehicle for evidence.

Additional DeKalb County School District police officers were sent to the scene as a precaution. DeKalb County police confirmed officers are on scene and actively investigating. A school resource officer was also on scene as part of the response, according to police.

What they're saying:

Interim superintendent Norman C. Sauce III, in a letter to Stephenson High School saff and families wrote:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority at Stephenson High School. This afternoon, as a vehicle was leaving campus, a firearm was accidentally discharged inside of the vehicle, injuring an individual who is not a student or staff member. Our School Resource Officer responded immediately, and the individual was transported by ambulance to receive medical treatment. Additionally, DeKalb County School District Police Department officers arrived on campus, and the incident is currently under active investigation. Please be assured that all individuals involved in this incident will face appropriate consequences under both the law and school district policies. We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students and staff, and we appreciate your continued support."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the shooting occurred, what led up to it, or who fired the weapon.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the gun belonged to the injured adult or someone else, how the firearm discharged, or whether any charges are being considered.

Police also have not said whether surveillance video captured the incident, how long the individual had been in the parking lot, or why the person was on campus during dismissal.

What's next:

The DeKalb County School District Police Department is leading the investigation.

