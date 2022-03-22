Atlanta sees uptick in burglaries, police commander says

With workers returning to the office and some homeowners getting on airplanes to travel after the long pandemic, properties across Atlanta will be vacant for hours or days at a time.

Security experts say those are the ingredients thieves have been waiting for.

Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Darin Schierbaum reports burglaries have ticked up about 25%.

That rise is evident in almost every police zone in Atlanta.

APD notes burglars commit the same crime over and over. Investigators recently tied one man to 14 recent burglaries. They located him and put him in the Fulton County Jail.

Chris Rich of the Hawque Protection Group suggests you use technology to make it appear you are at home, even when you are not. Thieves prefer not to enter a home where someone is inside.

And here is something else Rich says you can do. Stay off of social media regarding your travels.

"Those beach pictures can wait until you return," Rich said.

