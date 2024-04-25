Protest underway at Emory University in support of Palestine, Stop Cop City

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A protest is currently underway at Emory University in Atlanta. Several dozen people with tents and signs have gathered on the university's campus.

According to an article posted on Mondoweiss.net, the protest is in support of the people in Palestine and against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Protests have been taking place at college campuses across the U.S. over the last few days.

More than 30 people were arrested, including a FOX 5 photographer, at the University of Texas on Wednesday after hundreds of students walked out of class to rally in support of Palestine.

Pro-Palestinian protests have also taken place at Columbia University and New York University in New York City.

A walkout and rally are also planned at Kennesaw State University at 11:30 a.m. today, according to sources.