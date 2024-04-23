Graffiti spree targets Emory University campus

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Graffiti has been removed from the buildings of the quad at Emory University. (FOX 5)

Officials at Emory University are investigating graffiti found early Monday morning on the quad of the main campus.

According to Emory Police, multiple buildings were tagged by vandals with statements that "violates the university’s Respect for Open Expression Policy, Emory University codes of conduct, and Georgia state law."

University officials said once identified, those responsible will be fully prosecuted under Georgia law and university policies.

Most of the graffiti was painted over as of Tuesday afternoon, but FOX 5 crews spotted messages "Stop Cop City" on at least one of the buildings.