No charges for Georgia State troopers who killed activist at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

A special prosecutor will not charge the six Georgia State Patrol troopers who shot and killed an environmental protestor at the proposed site for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who went by "Tortuguita" and used they/them pronouns, was shot and killed by six Georgia State Troopers on Jan. 18 as officers raided campgrounds occupied by environmental demonstrators who had allegedly been camping out for months to protest the development of the training center, dubbed "Cop City" by critics.

After months of investigating, the Stone Mountain Circuit District Attorney’s Office says the troopers' use of lethal force was "objectively reasonable under the circumstances of the case."

In their report, officials say the troopers spoke with Tortuguita, who refused to leave and zipped up the tent in which they were living.

After an officer fired pepper balls at the tents, officials say that the environmental activist fired multiple shots - hitting Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jerry Parrish below his armor plate and above his belt on his right side and lodging the bullet in his spine. The troopers then returned fire, hitting and killing Tortuguita.

In a new report released Friday, the Stone Mountain Circuit District Attorney's Office says they found that the troopers "did not act with any criminal intent" due to the circumstances and said it was "not feasible" for the troopers to issue a warning before firing.

Protestors and Tortuguita's family have questioned claims that the activist fired first, saying that their independent autopsy showed their hands were raised and they were facing multiple troopers during the time of the shooting.

"Both Manuel’s left and right hands show exit wounds in both palms. The autopsy further reveals that Manuel was most probably in a seated position, cross-legged when killed," the family’s attorney expressed in March.

According to the lawyers, the private autopsy revealed that Tortuguita had been shot 14 separate times in various locations, including the head through their right eye, left upper chest, abdomen, arms and legs. The wounds indicated that their arm and hand were raised with the palm facing forward during the shooting, the attorneys said.

The GBI says this was the gun Manuel Esteban Paez Teran used to shoot a Georgia State Patrol trooper during a raid near the "Cop City" Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The GBI's autopsy, which released to the public the month after, "revealed the presence of particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue" but no visible residue.

Tortuguita’s death and their dedication to opposing the training center vaulted the "Stop Cop City" movement onto the national and international stage, with leftist activists from across the country holding vigils and prompting some to travel and join the protest movement that began in 2021. They say officers at the 85-acre center would be trained to become more militarized and quell dissent, all while hundreds of trees are cut down, damaging the climate and flood mitigation in a poor, majority-Black neighborhood.

A few protests have turned violent, including one in March when more than 150 masked activists left a nearby music festival and stormed the proposed site of the training center, setting fire to construction equipment and throwing rocks at retreating law enforcement officers. Georgia prosecutors indicted 61 people on RICO charges in connection with protests, calling the defendants "militant anarchists" who are accused of committing arson and damaging property in metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta City Council approved building the proposed $90 million Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in 2021, saying a state-of-the-art campus would replace substandard offerings and boost police morale, which is beset by hiring and retention struggles in the wake of violent protests against racial injustice that roiled the city after George Floyd was killed by police in 2020.

Currently, a petition signed by more than 116,000 Atlanta residents in the attempt to put the training center up to a vote remains in limbo after officials say it was submitted past the deadline.

