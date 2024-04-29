Expand / Collapse search

Billie Eilish 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour stops in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 29, 2024 6:48pm EDT
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Billie Eilish performs onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA)

ATLANTA - Presale tickets for the 2024 Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour are getting ready to drop soon as the star announced not one, but two concerts in Atlanta.

The tour kicks off in Canada this fall as the star bounces around North America, Europe and Australia through next summer.

Billie Eilish tour 2024 dates

Here's a look at some of Billie Eilish's intended worldwide stops:

  • Québec
  • København S
  • Amsterdam
  • Vienna
  • Dublin
  • Baltimore
  • Philadelphia
  • Detroit
  • Newark
  • New York, NY
  • Chicago
  • Melbourne
  • and more

Billie Eilish will perform in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

How much are Billie Eilish tickets?

Prices have not been unveiled for the highly anticipated tour, but presale opens on April 30, at 12 p.m. ET for certain tour stops, and 1 p.m. for others.

General onsale is expected to open Friday, May 3. Learn more.