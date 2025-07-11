Greene County deputy arrested for tasing handcuffed man after traffic stop

The Brief Former Greene County deputy Robert Allen Kline, 51, was arrested for tasing a handcuffed man during a DUI arrest. Kline is charged with Aggravated Assault and Violation of Oath of Office following a GBI investigation. The incident is under review by the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office, and the case remains active and ongoing.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Robert Allen Kline, 51, of Lexington, on charges of Aggravated Assault and Violation of Oath of Office after an internal investigation revealed he used a Taser on a man who was already in handcuffs.

What we know:

Kline, a now-former deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, was taken into custody on July 9, and booked into the Greene County Jail.

According to the GBI, the incident occurred around midnight on July 6, after Greene County deputies responded to a vehicle wreck and arrested a man for driving under the influence. During the arrest process, Kline allegedly deployed a Taser on the man while he was restrained in handcuffs.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in the investigation the following morning.

What's next:

The case remains active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for the incident report and a mug shot of the former deputy.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173 or submit an anonymous tip via the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.