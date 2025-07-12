NXT Great America Bash 2025 in Atlanta: Know before you go
article
ATLANTA - WWE's developmental brand NXT returns Saturday to Center Stage Theater with the Great American Bash, promising five matches and multiple title defenses on July 12.
NXT Championship and more
What we know:
- Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Championship, as Inamura earned his shot in a June TV win.
- Falls Count Anywhere: North American Champion Ethan Page defends against Ricky Saints, who claimed both a title shot and the stipulation in a number-one-contender gauntlet.
- Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame for the North American Women’s title.
- Tag action: Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe face Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley).
- A grudge match featuring Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy rounds out the card.
WWE broadcast and times
Timeline:
Doors open at 2:30 p.m., bell rings at 3 p.m. ET, live on Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.
Heading to Center Stage Theater?
What you can do:
Here are some things to know before you go:
- Venue: Intimate seating (≈1,050 capacity), located at 1374 West Peachtree St. ($)-level.
- Transit: Nearby MARTA Civic Center station; minimal parking on-site. Consider ride-share or prebooked lots.
- Weather: Hot, humid, with afternoon thunderstorms—carry a lightweight rain jacket and water-resistant shoes.
- Prohibited Items: Standard bag screening applies—no large bags or outside food/drinks.
- Best Practices: Arrive early, dress in breathable layers, and bring water. Note that concessions are limited.
The Source: WWE, Center Stage Theater, MARTA, and the Atlanta Police Department provided details for this article.