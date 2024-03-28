Cobb County clerk warning vets of company charging for free DD214 services

Connie Taylor, the Clerk of Superior Court of Cobb County, has raised concerns about a company in Phoenix, Arizona, targeting veterans with excessive fees for services that should be provided for free. The company, DD214 DIRECT, has been charging veterans between $79 and $138 to file paperwork and provide copies of their documents.

Reports have surfaced indicating that some veterans have been charged more than promised, received incorrect copies, or even failed to receive any copies at all. Taylor condemned these actions, emphasizing that filing and obtaining copies of military discharge records should always be free of charge.

To combat this scam, the Cobb County Clerk’s Office (Real Estate Division) will refuse to accept any filings from DD214 DIRECT. Taylor urges veterans to file their military discharge records with the Clerk’s Office in their county of residency to ensure permanent access. She also reminds veterans that these records are exempt from the Open Records Act for 50 years from the date of filing.

The process of filing military discharge records with the Clerk’s Office takes approximately 15 minutes and is entirely free of charge. Veterans are encouraged to contact the Cobb County Clerk’s Office at 770-528-1360 with any questions.