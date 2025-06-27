Bodycam: Deputies catch burglary suspect in Macon school's lunchroom

article

New video out of Macon shows Bibb County deputies taking a school break-in suspect into custody.

Officials say the arrest happened inside a school on Forsyth Road on June 14.

What we know:

Body camera video posted on Facebook showed the deputies running through the school's hallways.

The investigators and a Patrol Division deputy found the man inside the school's lunchroom and took him into custody.

"Put your hands behind your back," the deputies are heard telling the man in the footage.



Officials say the man was charged with felony burglary.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man's name.

It's not clear why the man reportedly broke into the school in the first place.