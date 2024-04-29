Congress honors deceased Korean War hero from Georgia with lying in honor ceremony

article

Congress gave one of its highest final tributes on Monday — a lying in honor ceremony at the Capitol — to Ralph Puckett Jr. , who led an outnumbered company in battle during the Korean War and was the last surviving veteran of that war to receive the Medal of Honor.

Puckett, who retired as an Army colonel, died earlier this month at the age of 97 at his home in Columbus, Georgia. He was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2021, the nation’s highest military honor, seven decades after his actions during the wartime.

The lying in honor ceremony at the Capitol is reserved for the nation’s most distinguished private citizens. Only seven others have received the honor, and the latest, in 2022, was Hershel W. "Woody" Williams , who was the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. The ceremonies for both Williams and Puckett were meant to also recognize the broader generations of veterans who are now dwindling in numbers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 14: World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams lays in honor in the center of the United States Capitol Rotunda during a Congressional tribute ceremony on July 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. The last living WWII combat veteran to have receive the Medal of Honor, Williams was a Marine corporal during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 when he used his flamethrower to destroy numerous enemy pillboxes while under intense incoming fire for more than four hours. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"Ralph Puckett wore our nation’s highest military decoration. And in the hearts of generations of soldiers to come, the courage and self-sacrifice that earned that honor will be this great man’s eternal legacy," said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

He said that Puckett led 50 Army Rangers through "a crucible of staggering odds" during a 1950 battle on a strategically important hill near Unsan in which they were outnumbered 10-to-1. He "repeatedly risked his own life to defend his position, rally his men, and order them to safety without him," McConnell said.

During the battle, Puckett sprinted across an open area to draw fire so that Rangers could spot and target enemy machine-gunners. Though badly outnumbered, Puckett’s troops repelled multiple attacks from a Chinese battalion of an estimated 500 soldiers before being overrun.

When two mortar rounds landed in his foxhole, Puckett suffered serious wounds to his feet, backside and left arm. He ordered his men to leave him behind, but they refused.

"Many soldiers in the Korean War paid the ultimate sacrifice," said House Speaker Mike Johnson. "Seven thousand others remain unaccounted for. But a select few, like the colonel, went above and beyond the call of duty."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ UNITED STATES - APRIL 29: The remains of Army Col. Ralph Puckett, Jr., the last Korean War Medal of Honor recipient to pass away, are carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in honor on Monday April 29, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Eight other Medal of Honor recipients attended the Capitol ceremony and gave final salutes to Puckett.

Born in Tifton, Georgia, on Dec. 8, 1926, Puckett graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and received his commission as an infantry officer in 1949. He volunteered for the 8th Army Ranger Company, and despite his inexperience, Puckett was chosen as the unit’s commander. He had less than six weeks to train his soldiers before they joined the fight.

When Puckett took command, McConnell said, he did so "with humility and with clear eyes about the horrors of war." He also prayed: "Dear God, don’t let me get a bunch of good guys killed."

Sen. Jon Ossoff released the following statement in Puckett's honor on Monday:

"I join all Georgians and all Americans in remembering and recognizing the late Army Colonel Ralph Puckett Jr. for his decades of valiant service to the United States as he lies in honor today in the United States Capitol.

"I send my condolences and deepest appreciation to his wife Jeannie, daughter Martha, son Thomas, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren."Born in Tifton, Georgia, Col. Puckett received his commission as an Infantry Officer from the United States Military Academy, West Point, in 1949.

"He volunteered for the Eighth Army Ranger Company, which was formed shortly after the Korean War began in 1950, and later was seriously wounded in action as the company commander while attached to Task Force Dolvin.

"Following his service, Col. Puckett remained active and served as the Honorary Colonel of the 75th Ranger Regiment and as an Honorary Instructor at The Infantry School in Columbus, Georgia.

"In 2021, Col. Puckett was awarded the Medal of Honor — our nation's highest military honor — for his heroic actions in Korea and for his decades of service.

"Like all Americans, I’m deeply grateful for Col. Puckett’s decades of selfless service and sacrifice, and our country is a better place because of him.

"May Col. Puckett’s memory be a blessing."

Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report.