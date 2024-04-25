Brookhaven city leaders concerned over ambulance response times

Brookhaven city leaders addressed concerns over ambulance response times during a discussion this morning.

According to city officials, poor response times from DeKalb County's EMS services, contracted with AMR, have prompted the city to take action. This marks the third time in recent years that Brookhaven plans to petition the Department of Public Health to establish its own EMS operations.

The city manager cited concerns that DeKalb County's EMS consistently fails to meet the standard response time of 12 minutes for emergency calls. Instead, response times often exceed 20 minutes, well beyond the contract standard.

In response, a spokesperson from AMR stated their commitment to providing high-quality emergency medical services and expressed willingness to collaborate with partner agencies to address EMS-related challenges.

FULL STATEMENT

American Medical Response (AMR) values our longstanding relationship with DeKalb County and the communities we serve, including Brookhaven. We are actively engaged with DeKalb leadership in an ongoing fashion to strengthen the EMS system throughout the entire County through meaningful, innovative, and significant system investments. We are committed to providing the highest level of emergency medical services available to the communities that we serve, and we continue to work with our partner agencies on finding equitable solutions to address any EMS system-related challenges.



We defer any additional questions to Chief Fullum with the DeKalb County Fire Department.

DeKalb County informed FOX 5 that it was approved $3.8 million in the 2024 budget to add 15 EMT/paramedics, 5 nurse practitioners, and 5 ambulances to enhance service delivery. The county is also in the process of installing a $5 million, state-of-the-art E-911 phone system.