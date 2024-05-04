Pro-Palestinian protesters take over Snellville City Hall Town Green
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took over the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall on Saturday afternoon.
The protest, organized by local high school students, remained peaceful as people of all ages gathered to chat and sing while calling for an end to the violence between Israel and Hamas.
No counterprotesters showed up, and Snellville police kept a watchful eye from a distance.
Pro-Palestinian protesters organize on the Town Green in front of Snellville City Hall. (Photos by FOX 5 Photojournalist Billy Heath)