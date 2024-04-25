NFL Draft 2024: Who will Falcons take with their first pick?

The NFL Draft is nearly underway and the needs of the Atlanta Falcons may align with Terry Fontenot's "best player available" philosophy, but there are a lot of enticing options ahead of this front office.

The Falcons have the No. 8 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night. Before signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed, Atlanta had been considered a top candidate to pursue a quarterback in the first round.

This is the third consecutive year the Falcons have had the No. 8 overall draft pick. They selected running back Bijan Robinson last year and wide receiver Drake London in 2022 with the No. 8 pick after taking tight end Kyle Pitts No. 4 overall in 2021.

Who will be the Falcons' first pick?

The Falcons have eight picks in this year’s draft, including two in the third round and two in the sixth round. The team could focus on defense at the top of the draft and could address a pressing need by selecting an edge rusher such as Alabama’s Dallas Turner in the first round.

The Falcons ranked close to the middle of the NFL team leaders with 42 sacks in 2023. It was a dramatic jump from 2022, when they had only 21, and 2021, when they were last with 18. Atlanta hasn’t had a player with as many as 10 sacks since 2016, when Vic Beasley had 15 1/2.

Falcons round-by-round pick breakdown

Round 1, Pick 8

Round 2, Pick 43

Round 3, Pick 74

Round 3, Pick 79 (from JAX)

Round 4, Pick 109

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 187

Round 6, Pick 197 (via CLE)

When is the first pick announced?

Only picks for the first round of the NFL Draft will be announced during the first day in Detroit.

They begin at 8 p.m. ET. Each team gets 10 minutes to make their pick.

What is the first round draft order?

Chicago Bears Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Falcons Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Oakland Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

The Associated Press contributed to this report.