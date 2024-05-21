Man confronts carjackers, 1 dead in Downtown Atlanta shootout

One man is dead, and three others are injured after police say an attempted car break-in led to a gunfight in Downtown Atlanta.

Police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue near the corner of Leonard Tate Street.

According to investigators, a man came out of a soon-to-open lounge and noticed three men trying to get into his red Cadillac SUV, which was parked under the Downtown Connector overpass.

"The owner of the vehicle confronted the males and an exchange of gunfire happened," Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Police say the owner of the vehicle and the three men were all shot in the gunfight.

One of the men died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the survivors down the street to Grady Memorial Hospital. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives say they know the SUV owner was armed, but are still working to determine how many of the alleged car thieves fired shots.

"We are reviewing video footage. We're not exactly sure who had a gun," Smith said.

Windsor Jones, of Sweet Auburn Bread Co., says he grew up helping his mom in the bakery and that he still feels safe despite this one-off situation.

"It's unfortunate when you hear those things, but Auburn Avenue is still a great area," said Jones.

Jones says whether it's at a parking garage, a side street or a parking lot, if you spot a crime in progress, the safest route is to avoid engaging.

"I understand that can be your first reaction, but at the end of the day, it’s not worth your life. You just got to let them have it," added Jones.