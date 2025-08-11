Traffic trouble: Multiple crashes delaying drivers early Monday morning

There are multiple crashes that are causing headaches for drivers in the metro Atlanta area this morning.

Watch Good Day Atlanta here for the latest information or download the FOX LOCAL app.

A major crash on Interstate 20 in Douglas County near Post Road closed multiple lanes in both directions very early this morning. The crash was reported around 3 a.m. and appears to involving a dump truck and a tractor-trailer. As of 6 a.m., it was still being suggested that drivers try to find an alternate route.

Another crash was blocking the 2 left lanes of Interstate 75 northbound near Forest Parkway. Traffic was backing up to Tara Boulevard at around 5:45 a.m. SKYFOX traffic suggests using Interstate 675 or Jonesboro Road as an alternate.

In DeKalb County, traffic was backing up on I-285 northbound between I-20 and Glennwood Road around 5:45 a.m. At this time, it is believed that a motorcycle may have been involved in a crash. Officials have not released any details. Drivers should be prepared for delays.

In Gwinnett County, there's trouble to the right on I-85 southbound near Steve Reynolds Boulevard. It appears that two vehicles have been involved in a collision. Drivers might want to take Buford Highway or Satellite Boulevard as an alternate.

At 6:49 a.m., SKYFOX Traffic reported that a crash was impacting the exit ramp from I-285WB to Moreland Avenue.

In Cobb County, drivers were advised at around 6:43 a.m. to use caution because of a crash to the left on I-75SB before the North Marietta Parkway.

A semi was jackknifed in Gwinnett County on I-85 SB near I-985. All lanes were blocked as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. New information will be added as it is received.