'Cop City' activists lock themselves to equipment in Midtown Atlanta

At least two activists have apparently locked themselves to construction equipment at a construction site near 12th and Juniper streets in Midtown Atlanta to protest the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Atlanta police are on the scene and it appears there may be road closures in place because of the protest. SKYFOX5 was able to observe multiple protesters on the street near where the activists are chained to the equipment.

According to a press release, the activists targeted the contractor, Brasfield & Gorrie, at the site because they are the lead contractor for the training center, which is also known as "Cop City."

The activists are hoping to pressure the company into cutting ties with the project. Vandals also targeted their offices in Birmingham, Alabama, in May 2022.

‘Stop Cop City’ vandalism investigations

There have been multiple protests and acts of vandalism and arson since the training center project was announced.

Equipment at a construction site near Boulevard SE and Custer Avenue was set on fire on Jan. 26. While no group has claimed responsibility for the fire, officials say an online posting appeared to indicate that the fire was started by people opposed to the training center.

Atlanta police have previously spoken out about several intentionally set fires targeting construction equipment, describing the protesters' actions as ruthless and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials say their destruction has cost companies and police agencies millions of dollars in damaged equipment in at least four states across the country.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, another act of arson took place on Jan. 16. A piece of equipment belonging to a construction company associated with the training center was set on fire. Although no one has been arrested, Schierbaum said activists took responsibility for the arson on a website.

Last year, the APD, the Georgia State Fire Marshals and other law enforcement agencies announced a reward of up to $200,000 in hopes of catching the group behind the fires.

Controversy over Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center

Protests against the training center — dubbed "Cop City" by opponents — have been going on for more than two years. Around the same time as the fire at the concrete company, activists held meetings, concerts, dinners, and direct action to rally support to block the project.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.