Pedestrian hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Atlanta's Smith Street

Atlanta police are searching for the gunman in a drive-by shooting that sent a man to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened around the 1100 block of Smith Street early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Police tell FOX 5 that their investigation began around 1:15 a.m. after officers were called to Grady in connection with a shooting victim.

According to investigators, the victim was walking down Smith Street when he heard a car horn and saw a vehicle make a U-turn towards him.

It was then that the victim said he heard around 10 gunshots from the vehicle and realized he had been shot.

Police look for evidence on Smith Street. (FOX 5)

The man was taken to Grady via a private vehicle.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said whether they believe the victim was targeted or if ti was a random act of violence.

Officials have not shared details about the vehicle believed to be connected with the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.