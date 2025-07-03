More than 250 animals rescued from Dade County home, shelter says

article

The Brief Over 250 animals rescued from a hoarding case in Dade County with help from the Georgia Department of Agriculture Many animals in poor condition and are now receiving intensive medical and emotional care Adoptions not available yet, but some animals may be placed with rescue groups or become adoptable later



More than 250 animals were rescued this week in a large-scale hoarding case in Dade County, according to the Walker County Animal Shelter.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and local authorities removed the animals on Tuesday from what officials described as "heartbreaking hoarding case." Many of the cats and dogs were found in extremely poor health and are now receiving medical treatment and emotional support.

Rescuers are currently evaluating the animals and coordinating placement with licensed rescue partners who can provide the intensive care required.

What's next:

Adoption is not currently an option, but officials said some animals may become available to the public in the future.

For now, the focus remains on recovery and healing, the shelter says.

To support the ongoing care efforts or to learn more, residents are encouraged to follow updates from local shelters and rescue organizations involved in the operation.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if anyone is facing charges. FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for additional information.