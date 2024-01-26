Fire breaks out at Atlanta construction site near planned public safety training center

article

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a construction site close to the planned location for Atlanta's controversial public safety training center.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. near the corner of Boulevard SE and Custer Avenue.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple fire engines and police near the scene.

While details about the fire remain scarce, it reportedly damaged multiple pieces of construction equipment. Officials say the blaze has been extinguished.

Officials have not shared information about the cause of the fire. It is not known if it is connected to protests surrounding the public safety training site that activists have nicknamed "Cop City."

‘Stop Cop City’ vandalism investigations

Atlanta police have previously spoken out about several intentionally set fires targeting construction equipment, describing the protestors' actions as ruthless and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials say their destruction has cost companies and police agencies millions of dollars in damaged equipment in at least four states across the country.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, the most recent act of arson took place on Jan. 16. A piece of equipment belonging to a construction company associated with the training center was set on fire. Although no one has been arrested, Schierbaum said activists took responsibility for the arson on a website.

Last year, a South Carolina man was arrested for arson that officials have connected with the protests.

According to ABC News 4, the 23-year-old allegedly set fire to two trucks on Dec. 30 at Thomas Concrete in Summerville and spray-painted several messages related to the Public Safety Training Center on trucks at the property.

A previous fire was reported on the morning of Nov. 16 and damaged construction equipment in Clayton County belonging to Brent Scarborough and Company, Inc. Two days before, a similar fire destroyed several vehicles belonging to a construction company in Lawrenceville.

A spokesperson for Ernst Concrete said the extent of the company's involvement with the APSTC was supplying two loads of concrete for the roadway surrounding the project.

"Ernst Concrete is not the concrete foundation company for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center," the company said.

According to an online post titled "Make Contractors Afraid Again," the anonymous group set the fire to make the cost of the contract greater than the profit. They also encouraged "experimentation with incendiary placement."

Last year, the APD, the Georgia State Fire Marshals and other law enforcement agencies announced a reward of up to $200,000 in hopes of catching the group behind the fires.