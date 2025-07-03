Woman wanted for allegedly stealing $1.7K from Buckhead salon store

article

The Brief Woman allegedly stole nearly $1,800 in merchandise from Salon Centric in Buckhead on June 26 Atlanta police released images of the suspected thief and are seeking tips Tipsters can remain anonymous and may earn up to $5,000 through Crime Stoppers



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of stealing nearly $1,800 worth of merchandise from a beauty supply store in Buckhead.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:27 a.m. June 26 at Salon Centric, located at 3275 Peachtree Road NE, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny Unit.

What they're saying:

Officers said the woman entered the store, took about $1,759.64 in merchandise, and left without paying. She was gone by the time police arrived.

Investigators released images of the possible suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Provided by Atlanta Police Department

What you can do:

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA.