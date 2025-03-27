Man arrested during 'Cop City' protest files lawsuit against city

article

The Brief Graham Evatt, arrested during a 2023 protest over Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center, has filed a federal lawsuit claiming wrongful arrest. The protest began peacefully at Underground Atlanta but turned violent, leading to Evatt’s arrest on felony charges including arson and domestic terrorism; he was never indicted. Evatt is seeking unspecified damages, while the City of Atlanta is asking a judge to dismiss the case, arguing the arrest was lawful.



A Decatur man arrested during a 2023 protest against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is known as "Cop City," has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming his rights were violated during and after the demonstration.

The protest began peacefully at Underground Atlanta, where demonstrators gathered to call for an independent investigation into the death of activist Manuel Teran, who was fatally shot by a state trooper.

PREVIOUS STORY: Downtown Atlanta Riots: Police release names, photos, charges of six arrested

Graham Evatt was arrested when the protest turned violent. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, he spent five days in jail and faced multiple felony charges, including arson and domestic terrorism. He was never indicted.

RELATED: Atlanta Riots: 4 of 6 suspects arrested denied bond

Evatt is seeking unspecified damages in the complaint. The City of Atlanta has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Evatt was lawfully arrested.