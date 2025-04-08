Fulton County judge expected to rule on 'Cop City' records case

article

A Fulton County judge is expected to issue a ruling soon in a case that could determine whether the public has the right to access records related to the controversial Public Safety Training Center, commonly referred to as "Cop City," according to the Atlanta Civic Circle.

What we know:

The lawsuit was filed by the Atlanta Community Press Collective and the Lucy Parsons Labs, a transparency-focused think tank. The groups allege that the Atlanta Police Foundation unlawfully withheld public records tied to the development of the training facility.

What they're saying:

According to the complaint, the foundation failed to provide access to emails, board meeting agendas, and meeting minutes — documents the plaintiffs say should be made available under Georgia’s open records laws.

The other side:

The Atlanta Police Foundation, a private nonprofit that plays a central role in funding the project, argues that it is not subject to public records requests because it is not a government entity.

Big picture view:

The court’s decision could have far-reaching implications for public oversight of police-related projects that involve both public and private partners.