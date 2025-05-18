Severe thunderstorm warning, watch issued for multiple Georgia counties

Multiple Georgia counties are now under a severe thunderstorm warning through the morning and watch through the afternoon.

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued for the following counties:

Southern Carroll, Heard, Troup and western Coweta.

It appears severe thunderstorms, winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail are expected to impact LaGrange, Franklin, Hogansville, Grantville, Bowdon, Whitesburg, Ephesus, Centralhatchee, Roopville, Corinth, Plant Yates, Cannonville, Louise, Clem, Piedmont Heights, Harrisonville, Hillcrest, Wares Crossroads, Glenn, and Blackjack Mountain.

This is in effect until about 9:30 a.m.

A watch was issued for the following counties:

Baldwin, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Clayton, Coweta, Crawford, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walton and Wilkinson.

This is in effect until about 1 p.m.

What is a severe thunderstorm watch?

Dig deeper:

A severe thunderstorm warning issued by FOX 5 Atlanta, like any severe weather warning, is issued when a storm is already in the area or is expected to arrive soon. It indicates that a severe thunderstorm with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, or even a tornado is likely. The warning urges immediate action to seek safe shelter.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when stormy weather is possible. It does not necessarily mean it will occur.

What you can do:

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.