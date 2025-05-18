Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people dead, injured in Macon bar shooting

Published  May 18, 2025 6:11am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A late-night shooting at Mid-Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Bibb County resulted in the deaths of three men and multiple injuries.
    • The deceased individuals are identified as Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., Javonta Faulks, and Javarsia Meadows, with the exact number of injured persons still unclear.
    • Authorities have not made any arrests or disclosed a motive, and they are seeking information from the public regarding the incident.

MACON, Ga. - Multiple people have been killed and injured in a late-night shooting at a bar in Bibb County, according to the sheriff.

What we know:

It happened at Mid-Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill located on 4376 Log Cabin Drive around midnight on Sunday.

Three men, identified as 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows, were confirmed to be dead. It's not clear yet exactly how many others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

What we don't know:

So far, there has been no word yet on any arrests and deputies have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Source: The information in this article has been provided and confirmed by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

