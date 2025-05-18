Multiple people dead, injured in Macon bar shooting
MACON, Ga. - Multiple people have been killed and injured in a late-night shooting at a bar in Bibb County, according to the sheriff.
What we know:
It happened at Mid-Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill located on 4376 Log Cabin Drive around midnight on Sunday.
Three men, identified as 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows, were confirmed to be dead. It's not clear yet exactly how many others were injured and rushed to the hospital.
What we don't know:
So far, there has been no word yet on any arrests and deputies have not revealed a motive for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
The Source: The information in this article has been provided and confirmed by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.