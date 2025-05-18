Multiple people dead, injured in Macon bar shooting

The Brief A late-night shooting at Mid-Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill in Bibb County resulted in the deaths of three men and multiple injuries. The deceased individuals are identified as Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., Javonta Faulks, and Javarsia Meadows, with the exact number of injured persons still unclear. Authorities have not made any arrests or disclosed a motive, and they are seeking information from the public regarding the incident.



Multiple people have been killed and injured in a late-night shooting at a bar in Bibb County, according to the sheriff.

What we know:

It happened at Mid-Town Daiquiri Bar & Grill located on 4376 Log Cabin Drive around midnight on Sunday.

Three men, identified as 28-year-old Jedarrius Meadows, Jr., 32-year-old Javonta Faulks, and 24-year-old Javarsia Meadows, were confirmed to be dead. It's not clear yet exactly how many others were injured and rushed to the hospital.

What we don't know:

So far, there has been no word yet on any arrests and deputies have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.