State of Atlanta: Mayor Dickens celebrates Atlanta's economic boom, public safety successes

In a spirited State of the City address Tuesday night, Mayor Andre Dickens declared that Atlanta is thriving, highlighting economic growth, public safety improvements, and major infrastructure investments.

Delivering his remarks at the Woodruff Arts Center, Dickens underscored his administration’s progress while reaffirming his commitment to building a more unified, prosperous city.

Mayor Andre Dickens' State of the Union Address 2025

The backstory:

Atlanta has been on a transformative journey under the leadership of Mayor Dickens, who has emphasized a collective effort across government, business, and community organizations. His administration has focused on efficiency, ethics, and equity, aiming to create a stronger and more united city.

"Atlanta is the best bet for the future, and everybody knows it," Dickens said. "All of this makes me proud to be an Atlantan, proud to be your Mayor, and I am proud to stand here tonight and reaffirm that the state of our City is Strong!"

What we know:

Mayor Dickens has made significant strides in public safety and infrastructure. He highlighted a 26% drop in homicides since 2022 and significant investments in first responders.

"When crime was on the rise in 2021, I promised you safer streets. Another promise kept," he said.

The city has also made progress in infrastructure, repairing over 30,000 potholes and upgrading roads, sidewalks, and streetlights.

"I promised you 10,000 new street lights to make our streets safer for everyone. ATLDOT didn’t just keep that promise—in partnership with Georgia Power, we tripled it by installing over 30,000 streetlights," he added.

Economic growth is another area where Atlanta has excelled. The city has been recognized by Money Magazine and Black Enterprise as the best city to live and start a business. The film industry is booming, and infrastructure expansions at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are underway. Affordable housing remains a key priority, with more than 11,000 units already completed or under construction.

"Our Housing Help Center has helped seniors and legacy residents stay in their homes, and we are deeply committed to helping our homeless population," Dickens noted.

What's next:

Looking to the future, Atlanta is preparing for major redevelopment projects and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is expected to bring nearly $1 billion in economic impact.

"I want to ensure that when the World Cup hits Atlanta next year, that it doesn’t just happen to Atlanta, but with Atlanta," Dickens said, referencing the Showcase Atlanta initiative.

What they're saying:

Throughout his speech, Dickens reinforced his belief in Atlanta’s potential and called on residents to stay engaged.

"Go tell them about the city that loves its people," he urged. "Love looks like taking care of our youth and our seniors. Love looks like affordable homes and good schools. Love looks like clearing our streets of gangs and guns. Love looks like feeding the hungry and housing the homeless."

Why you should care:

Mayor Dickens’ vision for Atlanta is one of progress, equity, and unity. His administration’s efforts in public safety, infrastructure, economic growth, and housing initiatives are shaping a city that is not only thriving but also inclusive and supportive of all its residents. As he stated, "I love this city, and I’ll never stop fighting for it. Not today, not tomorrow, and not when I leave City Hall in 2030."

