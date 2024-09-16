Stop Cop City protesters throw ping pong balls during Atlanta City Council meeting

In brief: Protesters disrupted the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday. Those in the gallery began throwing ping pong balls and showing "You dropped the ball." The demonstration was in opposition to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Protesters have since left the meeting and are demonstrating outside.



Residents opposing the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center flooded the Atlanta City Council meeting on Monday afternoon.

Stop Cop City organizers say they are marking one year since a petition was submitted to the city. It happened well after the Atlanta City Council approved the complex and funding.

A federal lawsuit in the matter is still pending.

During Monday’s meeting, a protest erupted following one of the speakers. Two people came to the front of the city council chamber holding a sign that read, "Andre Dickens, you dropped the ball on democracy."

Those in the crowd threw hundreds of ping-pong balls towards the city council members. The protest continued for six minutes before the live feed provided by the Atlanta City Council was cut.

About 20 minutes after the outburst, the protesters left the chamber, the live feed, as well, as the meeting resumed shortly after.

Opposition to the Atlanta Public Safety Center?

Protests against the training center have been ongoing for more than two years.

Stop Cop City protesters at the Atlanta City Council meeting on Sept. 16, 2024.

Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Protests against the project, which have at times resulted in violence and vandalism, escalated after the fatal shooting in January 2023 of Tortuguita. A special prosecutor in October 2023 said he would not pursue charges against the state troopers who shot Paez Terán, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

In August 2023, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted 61 protesters using the state's anti-racketeering law, characterizing them as "militant anarchists."

This year, protesters have vandalized construction vehicles and disrupted traffic near sites for companies connected with the project.

The city says the issues caused by protesters have raised the cost of the training center by about $20 million.

