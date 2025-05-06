Gwinnett County grieves loss of sixth-grader Lamar 'LJ' Holmes Jr.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Family and friends of Lamar "LJ" Holmes Jr., a student at Dacula Middle School, gathered days after his death to remember the 12-year-old boy on May 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

A Gwinnett County community is mourning the loss of a sixth-grade student who died Sunday after suffering an asthma attack during a soccer game.

Lamar "LJ" Holmes Jr., a student at Dacula Middle School, had been in a coma for nearly a week following the attack. He passed away on May 4.

On Monday, classmates, teachers, and loved ones gathered at the school for a balloon release in Holmes’ honor, remembering the 12-year-old as a vibrant, athletic, and deeply loved young man.

"His personality lit up the room," said his mother, Whitney Holmes. "You look around at this middle school and see all these balloons and all these people—he was the life of the party. He definitely could get a crowd together. Everybody wanted to be LJ’s friend. If I had to say one word about my son, it would be ‘the great,’ because that’s definitely what he was. The great, for sure."

Holmes was known as a multi-sport athlete, excelling in both football and soccer. His father, Lamar Holmes Sr., said his son was a natural leader.

"LJ was amazing, as we can all see," he said. "In his 12 years, LJ touched so many different people from so many different walks of life—it’s unreal. LJ was the first to go out on a limb and do things. He was never one to sit back and follow someone else’s lead. If you didn’t like it, oh well—LJ was still going to go have a good time doing what he was doing."

His parents described the past week as an emotional blur, made bearable only by the overwhelming support from friends, family, and the community.

"We’re numb as parents," Lamar Holmes Sr. said. "We’re really making it with the support and love of the community and our neighbors. We couldn’t expect it to be as much as it did. So many people have been pouring out love and prayers. That’s how we’re able to make it right now."

The balloon release was organized by Holmes’ mother with the help of Dacula Middle School, which offered to host the tribute.

"I just put it together," she said. "I asked the school if we could have it here. They were so honored to do it. And as you can see, they didn’t disappoint—the teachers, the principals, the friends. Their love has just been so outpouring, and I just feel like that’s what’s keeping us going at this moment."

The Holmes family did not announce funeral plans publicly but thanked the community for standing with them through their grief.