Atlanta City Council to vote on counting process for 'Stop Cop City' petition signatures

Atlanta city leaders could vote on Monday to create a formal process for counting signatures on a petition against the controversial public safety training facility.

Opponents of the training center, which they've given the nickname "Cop City," submitted their petitions containing tens of thousands of signatures back in September to try and force a vote on the center.

But shortly after they began hauling more than a dozen boxes of paperwork to the clerk’s office, Atlanta officials said they were legally barred from beginning the process of verifying the forms, saying organizers had missed an Aug. 21 deadline. The deadline had been previously extended until September by a federal judge, but an appellate court on Sept. 1 paused the enforcement of that order, throwing the effort into legal limbo.

The signatures have remained uncounted for months.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari is sponsoring legislation that would compel the city to review the signatures.

Organizers say they had collected more than double their goal of 58,203 valid signatures — the equivalent of 15% of registered voters as of the last city election.

However, the Associated Press analyzed some of the signatures on the petition and found that nearly half of the 1,000 signatures examined in a sample group may be ineligible.

The AP reports it had hand counted only a little more than 108,000 signatures. The news outlet also counted 1,000 entries from that petition. It could not match nearly half of those who signed the petition to the eligible voters registered in the city of Atlanta.

Some signers lived outside the city and had what appeared to be made-up addresses, according to the AP article.

Even if petitions are ultimately counted, only entries before Aug. 21 and collected by Atlanta residents might be ruled valid. The two issues could disqualify 20% of potentially eligible sampled entries — likely defeating the effort.

Appellate judges will hear arguments on the deadline and petition witness issues Thursday. The city also argues the underlying petition is void because it violates state law and would illegally cancel a contract.

Britney Whaley, one of the organizers of the referendum effort, said city officials act as if they are "scared," calling their actions to block the referendum "deeply problematic and undemocratic."

"I think now it is at a point where they are doing anything in their power to try to save this project," she said.

Debate around the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Protests against the training center have been going on for more than two years. Over the weekend, activists held meetings, concerts, dinners, and direct action to rally support to block the project.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other supporters say the 85-acre, $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers. Opponents have expressed concern that it could lead to greater police militarization and that its construction in the South River Forest will worsen environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area.

Protests against the project, which have at times resulted in violence and vandalism, escalated after the fatal shooting in January of 26-year-old protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, known as Tortuguita. A prosecutor last month said he would not pursue charges against the state troopers who shot Paez Terán, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable."

In August, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr indicted 61 protesters using the state's anti-racketeering law, characterizing them as "militant anarchists."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.