Atlanta man reportedly drowns in West Point Lake, 3rd incident this month

A 32-year-old Atlanta man drowned Sunday afternoon while swimming in West Point Lake, marking the third drowning at the lake since the beginning of July, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched around 12:43 p.m. on July 13 after a 911 caller reported that an adult male swimmer had gone underwater and never resurfaced at McGee Bridge Park off Old Roanoke Road.

The Troup County Fire Department Dive Team, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, responded to the scene. The dive team used boat operations to locate and recover the victim from the water a short time later.

The man was identified as Deshun Mayfield, 32, of Atlanta. Authorities said the drowning appears to be a tragic accident.

What they're saying:

"This is the third drowning incident on West Point Lake since July 1," the sheriff’s office noted in a statement. "Even the most experienced swimmers should consider wearing a life jacket or have a flotation device when swimming in large bodies of water."

Officials expressed condolences to Mayfield’s family and friends and reminded the public to take safety precautions while enjoying the lake.

What we don't know:

No additional details have been released.