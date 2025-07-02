22-year-old Stockbridge man reportedly drowns at West Point Lake

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man from Stockbridge, Larenz Collins, drowned while swimming at West Point Lake on July 1. Emergency crews and dive teams responded quickly but were delayed by a severe storm in the area. Collins’ body was recovered around 10:45 p.m., and authorities say it appears to be an accidental drowning.



A 22-year-old man from Stockbridge drowned Tuesday evening while swimming at R. Shaefer Heard Park near West Point Dam, according to Troup County officials.

What we know:

Emergency crews were dispatched around 7:10 p.m. July 1 after a 911 caller reported a swimmer in distress who had possibly gone underwater and failed to resurface.

Personnel from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Troup County Fire Department responded to the scene. Dive teams and rescue boats began recovery efforts, but operations were briefly suspended due to a severe storm in the area.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., divers recovered the body of the victim, who was later identified as Larenz Collins, 22, of Stockbridge.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the incident appears to be a tragic accident. No foul play is suspected at this time.