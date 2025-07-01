Woman drowns in Lake Allatoona after a medical emergency

article

The Brief The drowning happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road.



A woman has drowned in Lake Allatoona, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The 60-year-old woman drowned between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The woman had been swimming off of Wilderness Camp Road. The DNR said she had a ski belt on and was pulled out of the water by her family. They tried to perform CPR on her.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman has not been released.