Athens-Clarke County sheriff talking about recent inmate deaths Monday

The Brief Three inmates have died at the Athens-Clarke County Jail since late April, including two from unknown medical issues and one from a drug overdose. Sheriff John Q. Williams will hold a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. to address the deaths and ongoing investigations. The GBI is investigating all three cases, and the sheriff plans to discuss safety protocols and new measures to prevent future incidents.



In the wake of three inmate deaths within a span of less than three months, Athens-Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams will hold a press conference Monday morning to provide updates on the investigations and discuss efforts to improve safety at the county jail.

What we know:

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Training Center, where Sheriff Williams is expected to speak on recent medical emergencies and fatalities involving individuals in custody.

Since late April, three men have died while in custody at the Athens-Clarke County Jail. The most recent occurred last week when a 31-year-old man died from an undetermined medical issue.

On May 5, a 32-year-old also died under similar circumstances.

The earliest of the three deaths took place on April 22, when a 39-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell, later determined to have died from a methamphetamine and fentanyl overdose.

Sheriff Williams is expected to outline current jail protocols, detail the role of external investigative agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and announce steps the department is taking to prevent future in-custody deaths.

What's next:

All three incidents remain under investigation by the GBI, which is standard protocol in such cases.