39-year-old Athens-Clarke County inmate dies at hospital
ATHENS, Ga. - A 39-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency at the Athens-Clarke County Jail, officials said.
What we know:
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, jail staff discovered the man unresponsive inside his cell around 7:55 a.m. on April 22 while conducting routine checks ahead of breakfast service.
Personnel immediately began life-saving measures and alerted medical staff. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived shortly afterward and continued resuscitation efforts as they transported the inmate to a nearby hospital. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead shortly before 10 a.m.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to conduct a full investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the man's name, pending notification of his next of kin.
No additional details have been made public at this time.