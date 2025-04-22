39-year-old Athens-Clarke County inmate dies at hospital

The Brief A 39-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Athens-Clarke County Jail during routine morning checks on April 22. Jail staff and EMS attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly before 10 a.m. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case; the inmate’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.



A 39-year-old man died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency at the Athens-Clarke County Jail, officials said.

What we know:

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, jail staff discovered the man unresponsive inside his cell around 7:55 a.m. on April 22 while conducting routine checks ahead of breakfast service.

Personnel immediately began life-saving measures and alerted medical staff. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived shortly afterward and continued resuscitation efforts as they transported the inmate to a nearby hospital. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead shortly before 10 a.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been called in to conduct a full investigation, which is standard procedure in such cases.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the man's name, pending notification of his next of kin.

No additional details have been made public at this time.