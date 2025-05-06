32-year-old inmate dies at Athens-Clarke County Jail, officials say
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail following a medical emergency inside one of the facility’s housing units.
What we know:
Jail staff were alerted around 4:30 p.m. on May 5 to an individual experiencing an unknown medical issue. When they entered the cell, they found the man unresponsive. Personnel immediately began life-saving efforts and notified medical staff.
Emergency Medical Services and the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded quickly and continued resuscitation attempts, but despite their efforts, the man could not be revived.
What's next:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths. The individual’s identity has not yet been released, and no further details are available at this time.