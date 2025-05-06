32-year-old inmate dies at Athens-Clarke County Jail, officials say

The Brief A 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive at the Athens-Clarke County Jail on the afternoon of May 5. Jail staff and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation, as is standard in in-custody deaths.



Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail following a medical emergency inside one of the facility’s housing units.

What we know:

Jail staff were alerted around 4:30 p.m. on May 5 to an individual experiencing an unknown medical issue. When they entered the cell, they found the man unresponsive. Personnel immediately began life-saving efforts and notified medical staff.

Emergency Medical Services and the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department responded quickly and continued resuscitation attempts, but despite their efforts, the man could not be revived.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths. The individual’s identity has not yet been released, and no further details are available at this time.