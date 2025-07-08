One inmate dead, two hospitalized after medical emergencies at Athens jail

The Brief The first incident happened at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. The inmate died after being taken to a hospital. The other two incidents happened at 5 p.m. and 5:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both those inmates are at the hospital being evaluated for drug overdoses.



One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after "medical issues" in the Athens-Clarke County jail.

What we know:

The first medical incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the unit to find a 38-year-old inmate unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. They called 911 and started life-saving measures. Jail medical staff also responded. The inmate was taken to a hospital but died there.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said deputies found another inmate unresponsive. The 28-year-old was treated by medical staff and taken to the hospital. The office said that inmate was conscious before leaving for the hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, deputies found a 36-year-old inmate unresponsive in another cell, according to deputies. He was treated by jail staff and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff's office said the two from Tuesday evening are being evaluated for drug overdoses.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death in the jail.

What we don't know:

No cause of death has been released.