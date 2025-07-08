One inmate dead, two hospitalized after medical emergencies at Athens jail
ATHENS, Ga. - One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after "medical issues" in the Athens-Clarke County jail.
What we know:
The first medical incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Deputies responded to the unit to find a 38-year-old inmate unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. They called 911 and started life-saving measures. Jail medical staff also responded. The inmate was taken to a hospital but died there.
Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said deputies found another inmate unresponsive. The 28-year-old was treated by medical staff and taken to the hospital. The office said that inmate was conscious before leaving for the hospital.
Less than 30 minutes later, deputies found a 36-year-old inmate unresponsive in another cell, according to deputies. He was treated by jail staff and taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The sheriff's office said the two from Tuesday evening are being evaluated for drug overdoses.
What's next:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death in the jail.
What we don't know:
No cause of death has been released.
The Source: Information in this article came from two separate press releases by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office.