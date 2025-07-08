Expand / Collapse search

One inmate dead, two hospitalized after medical emergencies at Athens jail

Published  July 8, 2025 7:17pm EDT
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • The first incident happened at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. The inmate died after being taken to a hospital.
    • The other two incidents happened at 5 p.m. and 5:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both those inmates are at the hospital being evaluated for drug overdoses.

ATHENS, Ga. - One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after "medical issues" in the Athens-Clarke County jail.

What we know:

The first medical incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the unit to find a 38-year-old inmate unresponsive, according to the sheriff's office. They called 911 and started life-saving measures. Jail medical staff also responded. The inmate was taken to a hospital but died there.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said deputies found another inmate unresponsive. The 28-year-old was treated by medical staff and taken to the hospital. The office said that inmate was conscious before leaving for the hospital.

Less than 30 minutes later, deputies found a 36-year-old inmate unresponsive in another cell, according to deputies. He was treated by jail staff and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff's office said the two from Tuesday evening are being evaluated for drug overdoses.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the death in the jail.

What we don't know:

No cause of death has been released. 

The Source: Information in this article came from two separate press releases by the Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office. 

