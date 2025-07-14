Clayton County Sunday night shooting results in 1 injury, 1 arrest
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Jonesboro, authorities confirmed.
What we know:
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on July 13 in the area of West Canterbury Drive and Flanders Court. According to Clayton County officials, one male suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition has not been publicly released.
What we don't know:
No further details about the circumstances of the shooting have been provided. Neither the suspect or victim have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.