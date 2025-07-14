Clayton County Sunday night shooting results in 1 injury, 1 arrest

article

The Brief A man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a July 13 shooting in Jonesboro near W. Canterbury Drive and Flanders Court. The victim was hospitalized for treatment; their current condition has not been released. Clayton County officials say the investigation is ongoing, and records can be requested through the county’s records department



A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday night in Jonesboro, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on July 13 in the area of West Canterbury Drive and Flanders Court. According to Clayton County officials, one male suspect was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their condition has not been publicly released.

What we don't know:

No further details about the circumstances of the shooting have been provided. Neither the suspect or victim have been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.