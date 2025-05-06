Man accused of stealing stove from home, selling it using an unreturned rental van

article

Authorities across metro Atlanta are keeping an eye out for a man wanted for breaking into a home, stealing a stove, and driving to sell it in a potentially stolen rental truck.

What we know:

Authorities in the City of South Fulton are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect captured on surveillance footage removing a stove from a home on Lake Royale Drive.

Police said the burglary occurred on April 30 around 11:42 a.m. at a residence on the 2500 block of Lake Royale Drive. The theft was reported the next day. Security footage caught a Black man taking a stove from the property.

Investigators later determined the stolen appliance was sold at a secondhand store in Hapeville. Employees at the store told officers the stove had been transported in a Penske rental van. That same van was reportedly seen in the area of the burglary at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

According to the police, the Penske van had not been returned as of May 6, and the rental company is currently addressing the matter.

What you can do:

The South Fulton Police Department has released images of both the suspect and the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joey Fernandez at joey.fernandez@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.