Man accused of stealing stove from home, selling it using an unreturned rental van

Published  May 6, 2025 8:35pm EDT
South Fulton
(South Fulton Police Department)

    • Authorities are seeking public assistance to identify a burglary suspect who stole a stove from a home on Lake Royale Drive in South Fulton.
    • The stolen stove was sold at a secondhand store in Hapeville, transported in a Penske rental van seen at the burglary site.
    • The Penske van remains unreturned, and police have released images of the suspect and vehicle, urging anyone with information to contact Detective Joey Fernandez.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Authorities across metro Atlanta are keeping an eye out for a man wanted for breaking into a home, stealing a stove, and driving to sell it in a potentially stolen rental truck.

What we know:

Authorities in the City of South Fulton are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect captured on surveillance footage removing a stove from a home on Lake Royale Drive.

Police said the burglary occurred on April 30 around 11:42 a.m. at a residence on the 2500 block of Lake Royale Drive. The theft was reported the next day. Security footage caught a Black man taking a stove from the property.

Investigators later determined the stolen appliance was sold at a secondhand store in Hapeville. Employees at the store told officers the stove had been transported in a Penske rental van. That same van was reportedly seen in the area of the burglary at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

According to the police, the Penske van had not been returned as of May 6, and the rental company is currently addressing the matter.

What you can do:

The South Fulton Police Department has released images of both the suspect and the vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joey Fernandez at joey.fernandez@cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

The Source: The details and images in this article were provided by the South Fulton Police Department.

