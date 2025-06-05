GoFundMe created for Buford college student after parent's tragic drowning

article

The Brief A GoFundMe has been set up for a 22-year-old Buford woman after her parents drowned while on vacation in Florida. Florida authorities say that Sara Nguyen's parents drowned while on vacation in Destin when they were pulled away from shore by a rip current. A bystander was able to save Nguyen's older brother, but the fundraiser's organizers say that he needs a high level of care due to his intellectual disabilities.



A GoFundMe has been set up for a 22-year-old Buford woman after her parents were killed while on vacation in Florida.

Sara Nguyen is now the sole caregiver for her older brother and grandmother after the family's vacation turned into a tragedy.

The backstory:

Authorities say the couple and their 26-year-old son got caught in a rip current at a beach near Destin on May 27.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, a bystander grabbed a boogie board and paddled out to the group after noticing them struggling yards offshore. He was able to get the 26-year-old son to shore, saving the man's life.

Beach safety personnel pulled the 54-year-old woman out of the water. Her 57-year-old husband was found by Destin Beach Safety and an OCSO Marine Unit. The couple were pronounced dead shortly afterward.

What they're saying:

The organizers for the GoFundMe say Nguyen's brother has had intellectual disabilities and requires a high level of care and attention.

"At just 22, Sara is now the sole caregiver for her brother and her grandmother, both of whom lived with her parents. She's also responsible for managing the household, covering funeral expenses, and continuing her full-time college education—all while grieving an unimaginable loss," organizer Lisa LeBlanc wrote.

The fundraiser is to help Nguyen transport her family remains back to Georgia, funeral expenses, daily care for her brother and grandmother, household expenses, and her college education.

What you can do:

The GoFundMe has raised nearly $9,000 out of its $110,000 goal.

You can learn more and support the fundraiser here.