Buford couple drown near Florida resort; son rescued by bystander

The Brief Florida authorities say a couple from Buford drowned while on vacation in Destin earlier this week. A bystander was able to save the life of the couple's 26-year-old son after witnesses spotted the group struggling in the Gulf. Crews pulled the couple out of the water, but it was too late to save them.



Florida officials have identified two people who drowned near a Destin resort this week as a couple from Buford.

Police say the family's vacation turned into a tragedy on Tuesday after witnesses say they noticed the couple and their 26-year-old son struggling in the Gulf about 75 to 100 yards offshore.

What we know:

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the situation happened on U.S. Highway 98.

Officials say a bystander was able to grab a boogie board and paddle out to the group. He was able to get the 26-year-old son to shore, saving the man's life.

Beach safety personnel pulled the 54-year-old woman out of the water. Her 57-year-old husband was found by Destin Beach Safety and an OCSO Marine Unit.

Despite what officials say were "intense and extensive lifesaving measures," the couple was not able to survive.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the couple or their son.

The 26-year-old's condition is not known at this time.