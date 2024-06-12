City of Atlanta talking about Summer Safety Plan, Tuesday's shootings

Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Chief Rod Smith are talking about their Summer Safety Plan for the City of Atlanta.

There were two major incidents in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a convicted felon shot 3 people at a food court in downtown Atlanta before he was shot by an off-duty police officer.

Just a short time later, another convicted felon shot a man on a Gwinnett County Transit bus. He then held a gun to the head of the bus driver and forced him to flee from the police. The bus was eventually stopped and he was taken into custody. The man who was shot died.



