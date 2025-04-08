18-year-old indicted for fatal after-prom party shooting in Powder Springs

article

The Brief Carlos Diaz, 18, has been indicted for murder in the March 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Ashton Hornsby after an after-prom party in Powder Springs. Diaz faces charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony. He told police he shot Hornsby out of fear, though no weapon was seen; Hornsby later died at a hospital.



An 18-year-old has been indicted in Cobb County in connection with a fatal shooting that took place during an after-prom gathering in Powder Springs last month.

What we know:

Carlos Diaz faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to Cobb County prosecutors.

The shooting occurred just after midnight on March 10 in the parking lot of West Cobb Plaza on New Macland Road. Authorities say 17-year-old Ashton Hornsby was shot in the chest and later died at a nearby hospital.

What they're saying:

An arrest warrant states that Diaz told investigators he believed Hornsby intended to confront him over a past incident. Diaz claimed Hornsby began following him and lifted his shirt. Although Diaz admitted he did not see a weapon, he fired twice, telling police he knew Hornsby to carry guns.

Hornsby was a former student at Campbell High School.