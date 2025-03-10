Smyrna teen murdered after prom in Powder Springs

article

The Brief A shooting happened in Powder Springs just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Ashton Hornsby, 17, was killed. Carlos Diaz, 18, is in the Cobb County jail charged with murder.



An after-prom party in Powder Springs ended in gunfire over the weekend. Now one Smyrna teen is dead and another is behind bars.

What we know:

Police found 17-year-old Ashton Hornsby shot in the chest in the parking lot of West Cobb Plaza on New Macland Road just after midnight on Sunday.

He was rushed to Cobb WellStar Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ashton Hornsby, 17, was killed in the West Cobb Plaza parking lot early Sunday morning, according to Powder Springs police.

Police were able to locate and arrest 18-year-old Carlos Diaz, who was also from Smyrna.

According to an arrest warrant, Diaz told police he believed Hornsby wanted to jump him because of a previous incident. The warrant showed Diaz told investigators Hornsby began to follow him, then pulled up his shirt. Diaz told authorities he did not see a gun, but fired two shots at Hornsby because he is known to carry guns.

He was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Hornsby is a former Campbell High School student.

What they're saying:

"Shortly after midnight we heard three consecutive shots," said Sara Ritchey, who lives near New MacLand Road.

Ritchey says a short time later police and other first responders swarmed West Cobb Plaza.

"We saw some detectives putting markers out, so we knew something really, really tragic must have happened," said Ritchey.

The principal of Campbell High School sent a letter to parents saying while the tragedy didn't have anything to do with the school directly, it has affected students.

"This feels personal to us all, and it is shattering when violence touches our community like this. Know you are not alone in feeling both heartbroken and furious," Dr. Vanessa Watkins wrote.

School officials said counselors and members of the district crisis team are available at Campbell High School for students who need help processing this difficult news.

What you can do:

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616.