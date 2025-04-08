87-year-old woman killed by train in Southwest Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman who was struck by a CSX train on Monday afternoon.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. on Muprhy Avenue near the West End MARTA station, officials said.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the scene and found the 87-year-old on the Norfolk Southern train tracks.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what led up to the collision.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.