87-year-old woman killed by train in Southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman who was struck by a CSX train on Monday afternoon.
The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. on Muprhy Avenue near the West End MARTA station, officials said.
What we know:
Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the scene and found the 87-year-old on the Norfolk Southern train tracks.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators are trying to piece together exactly what led up to the collision.
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman at this time.
What you can do:
If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the Atlanta Police Department.