19-year-old driver seriously injured in Cobb County crash

article

A 19-year-old driver is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Cobb County on Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Bells Ferry Road south of Wentworth Drive, officials say.

What we know:

According to investigators, 19-year-old Victor Morales was driving a black 2010 Infiniti G37 southbound in the left lane of Bells Ferry Road.

When the road curved left, officials say Morales lost control of the vehicle, which left the road and hit a tree in the median.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the southbound lanes of the road.

Medics rushed Morales to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition has not been released.

What we don't know:

The crash remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Cobb County Police Department's STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.