Peachtree Center shooting: 4 shot in downtown Atlanta, including suspect

Three people were shot Tuesday afternoon in the food court at Peachtree Center on Peachtree Road NE in downtown Atlanta.

According to Chief Schierbaum with Atlanta Police Department, a 34-year-old male entered the food court with a gun and got into an argument with another male. The suspected shooter, who is a convicted felon, shot that man and then shot two other people.

An off-duty Atlanta Zone 1 police officer engaged the suspect and shot him, putting an end to the incident.

The individuals who were injured by the shooter were a 47-year-old male from Grayson, a 69-year-old female from East Point, and a 70-year-old female from Atlanta. It is not known if the females who were injured had any connection to the incident.

All the victims and the suspected shooter were transported to a local hospital. They were alert and breathing when they were transported.

Multiple agencies responded to the shooting in the popular food court, including Atlanta police, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta Fire Rescue, MARTA police, and Georgia State police.

Schierbaum said the suspected shooter has been arrested at least 11 times and is someone who should never have been in possession of a gun.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to a couple of people who witnessed what happened.

Amina Sam was in the hotel district for a conference when police officers first arrived.

"They told us it was an active shooter," said Sam. "He shot four people. We watched two people get wheeled out. One was an elderly man that had a baby on his lap, going to the ambulance, and they told us the shooter was caught very recently. We saw him being put in handcuffs. It was insane. So many cops, so many guns."

Sam, who is visiting from New York, said she was just in The Hub on Monday getting her nails done. "I am leaving in a couple of hours. I just wanted to enjoy the city."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take over the investigation since a police officer was involved, which is standard procedure.

